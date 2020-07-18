Cap-XX (LON:CPX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.90

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Cap-XX Limited (LON:CPX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.67. Cap-XX shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 836,420 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.90.

Cap-XX Company Profile (LON:CPX)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company provides supercapacitors for the use in wireless applications, such as wireless sensor networks, ruggedized PDAs, mobile phones, and PCMCIA and compact flash products; and consumer product applications, including eBooks, toys, converged handhelds, digital music players, notebook PCs, and digital still cameras.

