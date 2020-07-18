Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Freestone Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Freestone Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSNR)

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

