Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $130.48

Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.48 and traded as low as $128.06. Belvoir Lettings shares last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 19,205 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Belvoir Lettings in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.48.

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

