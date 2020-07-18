Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $106.75

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.75 and traded as low as $82.00. Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 10,620 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.75.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

