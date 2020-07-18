Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.11

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.11 and traded as high as $99.20. Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at $95.60, with a volume of 68,998 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

