Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $658.98

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $658.98 and traded as low as $580.00. Tracsis shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 9,420 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Tracsis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $171.79 million and a P/E ratio of 32.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 639.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 658.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.