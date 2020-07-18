Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $658.98

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $658.98 and traded as low as $580.00. Tracsis shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 9,420 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $171.79 million and a P/E ratio of 32.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 639.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 658.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

