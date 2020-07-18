Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $151.04

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $151.04 and traded as low as $112.60. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 281,716 shares changing hands.

JSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Service Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $497.25 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.04.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.