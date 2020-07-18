Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $4.95. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 48,202 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$11.20 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $306.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.10.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

