Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as low as $1.56. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 2,840,211 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $19.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

