Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.25

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.25 and traded as high as $120.00. Avacta Group shares last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 796,598 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.25. The firm has a market cap of $325.93 million and a P/E ratio of -12.88.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

