Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.70. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $121.95 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

About Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

