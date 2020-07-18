Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.69

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.69 and traded as high as $23.26. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 4,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $62.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $59,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

