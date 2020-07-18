VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.19

Shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.19 and traded as high as $28.97. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 11,300 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

Get VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.