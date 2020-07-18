Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.04.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, and deposit accounts; mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts; various cards; mortgage products; Internet and mobile/SMS banking; payment services; and safety boxes.

