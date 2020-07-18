Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.04.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.