TELIA Co A B/ADR’s (TLSNY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELIA Co A B/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded TELIA Co A B/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

TELIA Co A B/ADR stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts forecast that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

