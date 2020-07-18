TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TEMENOS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TEMENOS AG/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $159.73 on Thursday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $180.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.44.

About TEMENOS AG/S

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

