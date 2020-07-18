OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Commerzbank downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TMVWY opened at $28.18 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.72.

