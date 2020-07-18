TD Securities Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $135.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMXXF. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $101.94.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

See Also: What is FinTech?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
TELIA Co A B/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
TELIA Co A B/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
TEMENOS AG/S Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
TEMENOS AG/S Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
TD Securities Increases TMX Group Price Target to $135.00
TD Securities Increases TMX Group Price Target to $135.00
Trevali Mining’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James
Trevali Mining’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report