TD Securities Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $135.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMXXF. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $101.94.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

