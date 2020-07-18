Trevali Mining’s (TREVF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.10 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TREVF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $0.10 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.03 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reissued a sell rating and set a $0.10 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.13.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TREVF stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.