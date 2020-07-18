Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.
CSOD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.
Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -151.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32.
In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $115,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $606,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
