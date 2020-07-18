Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

CSOD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -151.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $115,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $606,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.