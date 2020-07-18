Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

DLTR opened at $95.46 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

