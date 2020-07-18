Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.
NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
