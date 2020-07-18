Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

