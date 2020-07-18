B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFN. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.47.

Shares of INFN opened at $6.39 on Friday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $330.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, COO David W. Heard purchased 15,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares in the company, valued at $836,586.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 330,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 212,967 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,922,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 550,675 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,437,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

