HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

HL Acquisitions stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 133.09 and a beta of 0.18. HL Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

