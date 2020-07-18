Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

Shares of LULU opened at $316.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 617,015 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,090,000 after acquiring an additional 264,672 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

