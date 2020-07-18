Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $192.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. Microsoft has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

