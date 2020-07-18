SunPower’s (SPWR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.80 to $5.10 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $27,729.00. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 1,112,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 8.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SunPower by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

