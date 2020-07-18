Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 248.84% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.86 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.11.
Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.
