Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 248.84% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.86 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.11.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 46.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

