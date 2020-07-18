GAP’s (GPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

GAP (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPS. MKM Partners boosted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

GPS stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 71.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,840,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 769,172 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,026,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

