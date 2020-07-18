Corvus Gold’s (CORVF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CORVF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.17 million, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.48. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.