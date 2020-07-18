Carriage Services’ (CSV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti raised their price target on Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

NYSE:CSV opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $332.59 million, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $33,910.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,441. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $104,315 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 26.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.