Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.22. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 215.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 310.1% in the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 68.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,275,000 after purchasing an additional 930,713 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $44,087,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $51,638,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

