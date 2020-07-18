Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.40 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Largo Resources from $1.90 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.