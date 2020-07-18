Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Express (NYSE:EXPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Express has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $210.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Express will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Express by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Express by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Express by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Express by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

