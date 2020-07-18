Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $707.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,500.84 on Friday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,085.75 and its 200-day moving average is $759.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,994,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

