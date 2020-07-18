Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TLSA. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $11.34 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $291.33 million, a PE ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.87.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.
