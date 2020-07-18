Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TLSA. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $11.34 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $291.33 million, a PE ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

