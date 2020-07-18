B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TLYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of TLYS opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.22 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3,650.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

