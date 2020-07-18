Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,209 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

