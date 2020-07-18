Cfra Upgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Buy

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
DAN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
NYSE:DAN opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.61. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,230,000 after acquiring an additional 403,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
