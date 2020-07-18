Cfra Upgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Buy

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

DAN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NYSE:DAN opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.61. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,230,000 after acquiring an additional 403,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

