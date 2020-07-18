Longbow Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Longbow Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

PII stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 2.13.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

