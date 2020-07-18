L E Lundbergforetagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Trading 8.7% Higher

L E Lundbergforetagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) rose 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.04 and last traded at $48.04, approximately 6,057 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Separately, DNB Markets cut L E Lundbergforetagen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47.

About L E Lundbergforetagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen.

