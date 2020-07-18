Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Jul 18th, 2020

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35, approximately 260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 49 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

