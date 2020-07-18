Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $3.03. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ossen Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ossen Innovation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) by 142.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Ossen Innovation worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

