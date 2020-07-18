Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $3.03. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 6,000 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ossen Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.
Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
