Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $129.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $139.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,040,000 after acquiring an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $74,258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after buying an additional 163,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.