Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Lifted by Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OGC. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.88.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.25 on Friday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$4.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.42.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$185.53 million during the quarter.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Earnings History and Estimates for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc
Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Lifted by Raymond James
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Lifted by Raymond James
Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
Teck Resources Ltd to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Teck Resources Ltd to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report