Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Lifted by Raymond James

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OGC. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.88.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.25 on Friday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$4.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.42.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$185.53 million during the quarter.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

