Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (NYSEARCA:ESEB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (NYSEARCA:ESEB) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.58, 12,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 13,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc
Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Lifted by Raymond James
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Lifted by Raymond James
Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
Teck Resources Ltd to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Teck Resources Ltd to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report