Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (NYSEARCA:ESEB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (NYSEARCA:ESEB) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.58, 12,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 13,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.