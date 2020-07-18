Teck Resources Ltd to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $11.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

TECK stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,890,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 90.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after buying an additional 4,582,650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Teck Resources by 994.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,861,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 2,599,800 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,255,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after buying an additional 2,045,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

