Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $541.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

