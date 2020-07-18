JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

JPM opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.