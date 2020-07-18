JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

JPM opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Earnings History and Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc
Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Lifted by Raymond James
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Lifted by Raymond James
Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
Teck Resources Ltd to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Teck Resources Ltd to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report