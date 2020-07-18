FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tanker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE:NAT opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.33 million. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.98%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

